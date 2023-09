Dry Canyon Arts Association’s (DCAA) fourth annual Fall Art Show and Sale is right around the corner — November 11 and 12 at the Redmond High School Commons.

Application is now open to non-DCAA members. The cost of a booth, $165, includes membership and other opportunities like the Lend Me Your Walls program and First Friday Art Walk.

To learn more, go to drycanyonarts.org/fall-art-show-2023-call-for-artists.