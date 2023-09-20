Tower Theatre Foundation’s Fall Events Launch 2023-24 Season

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation’s fall lineup begins on September 22 with a sold-out free screening of the film Jumanji. The event is part of the Page to Screen movie series in partnership with Deschutes Public Library and Assistance League of Bend. The Foundation’s entire season runs through June 30, 2024, and includes over three dozen events presented by the nonprofit.

“We are energized to start the season and present a lineup encompassing an eclectic blend of genres. From R&B, Celtic and Americana to famed global acts, there is something for everyone this fall. You can see a Grammy Award winner, enjoy iconic sounds or discover a new artist,” said the Tower’s Director of Communications, Nicole Baumann.

The Foundation’s fall schedule includes the following events:

September 22, 2023: Jumanji (1995) is based on the book written and illustrated by Chris Van Allsburg in 1981.When two kids find and play a magical board game, they release a man trapped in it for decades – and a host of dangers that can only be stopped by finishing the game. Assistance League of Bend will be in the lobby prior to the film giving away free books.

October 10, 2023: Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band “With his wife, Breezy, serving as a one-woman amen corner, and Max laying down the floppy-boot-stomp drums behind Peyton’s spiky, waspish steel slide guitar, the result is a peculiarly infectious blues crusade, touching on themes of money, morality and social responsibility.” ~ The Independent (UK) Special guest is Portland’s roots rock trio, The Junebugs.

October 23, 2023: Vienna Boys Choir One of the most famous choirs in the world, and one of its oldest, this adolescent chorale has been a fixture at Vienna’s Imperial Chapel for six centuries. Now, they return to the Tower displaying their pure, pristine sound and charming performance style.

November 1, 2023: The Spinners Timeless in a way few acts are, The Spinners are one of the most iconic and durable groups in R&B history. Their 22 Top 40 hits in the U.S. and England have been staples of smooth soul playlists for generations. With a towering legacy spanning six decades, they will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just two days after this Tower performance.

November 19, 2023: The Young Dubliners Imagine Irish pub songs delivered with rock arena energy. “Their sound defies categorization. The Young Dubliners can be seen as Ireland’s answer to Los Lobos, with a similar combination of traditional folk music, raucous electric rock, and forward-thinking experimentation.” ~ Allmusic.com

November 27, 2023: Rhythm of the Dance: Christmas Special Let the holidays begin! It’s a brand-new Christmas production with your favorite seasonal songs by top-shelf musicians, show-stopping vocalists and world-champion dancers. Celtic rhythms, precision dancing, an elaborate light show, and imaginative costumes combine to deliver a spectacular Christmas time kick-off.

December 4, 2023: Macy Gray An enduring R&B soul singer and actress, Macy’s distinctive raspy voice and vocal style is heavily influenced by Billie Holiday. Since bursting on the pop scene in 1999 with the crossover hit I Try, Gray has won kudos from MTV, Billboard, Pollstar, and a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Tickets are on sale now for all Tower Theatre Foundation-presented shows at towertheatre.org.

towertheatre.org