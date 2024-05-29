Call To Artists

The months of July and August at Art Adventure Gallery will feature the many talented artists who live in and around Jefferson County. Artists may submit up to four pieces in any medium. Two dimensional work should be framed, wired and ready for hanging.

Application forms will be available at the gallery or may be downloaded from our website: artadventuregallery.com. Work can be dropped off any time during business hours (Wednesday-Saturday, 12-4pm) by June 15.

We look forward to this show each year, to celebrating the creativity in our community and to the festive gathering of friends at the opening reception.

The opening reception for the All Jefferson County Exhibit will be Thursday, July 4, from 5:30-7pm.

artadventuregallery.com • 541-475-7701