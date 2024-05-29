Upcoming Events at High Desert Museum

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

First Sawmill Demonstration!

Full steam ahead! Our first Sawmill Demonstration is Thursday, June 6 from 1-4pm.

Come see the 1904 Lazinka Sawmill in action and learn how lumber was processed on-the-go at the turn of the century. If you can’t make it to our first demonstration, never fear! We’ll run the sawmill again on Saturday, July 27 and Thursday, August 15 from 1-4pm.

Exclusive Members Mingle

Join us for an exclusive evening of exploration and camaraderie at our Members Mingle event!

Kick off the summer by diving into our newest experience, Forest at Night—located in the Changing Forest Pavilion. Soak up sun at the ranch, chat with fellow members, sip on lemonade, munch on sweet treats and discover secrets of the nocturnal world with Forest at Night curator, Hayley Brazier, Ph.D.

What’s more? We’ll be celebrating our newest eagle statue at the Donald M. Kerr Birds of Prey Center! Meet Anton Yakushev, the artist who created this compelling work from over 300 feet of raw steel.

RSVP today at the link below—space is limited!

Members Mingle – Celebrating Forest at Night

Wednesday, June 12

6-8pm

Free

New Exhibition Alert!

Kids Curate

The Kids Curate exhibition is officially open at the High Desert Museum!

This year the Neighborhood and Dual Immersion fourth graders at Bear Creek Elementary School focused on water and its importance to the many people, animals and plants of the High Desert.

Come enjoy the students’ watercolor artworks based on what they learned over months of special in-class visits as well as field trips to the Museum!

