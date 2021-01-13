Calling All Creative Writers

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

The High Desert Museum is officially accepting submissions for the 2021 Waterston Desert Writing Prize! The Prize honors creative nonfiction that illustrates artistic excellence, sensitivity to place and desert literacy, with the desert as both subject and setting.

Inspired by author and poet Ellen Waterston’s love of our region, the Prize recognizes the vital role deserts play worldwide in the ecosystem and the human narrative.

The submission deadline is May 1, 2021, and emerging, mid-career and established nonfiction writers are invited to apply. The Prize winner will receive a $2,500 cash award and a reading and reception right here at the Museum!

Do you know a young, budding writer who shares our passion for desert landscapes? We are also accepting submissions for the Waterston Student Essay Competition. Click here to learn more and to read about last year’s winner, Al Lehto.

