Tin Pan Alley Ski Movie Night 

Join us for another outdoor film in Tin Pan Alley featuring Pete Alport. Pete was hired by Level 1 Productions to shoot three professional skiers: Lucas Wachs, KC Deane and Wiley Miller. He traveled to Montana, Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. Come see what he captured throughout the winter season following these skiers on the snow.

We’ve got hot cocoa, cider, local beer on tap and of course, lots of movie theater popcorn! Come on out and extra points for those who still have a camcorder!

January 14, show starts at 6:30pm.

tinpantheater.com • bendfilm.org