Campfire Hotel Celebrates Its First Anniversary with Halloween Bash

If you don’t already have Halloween plans, and even if you do, you might want to reconsider as you won’t want to miss this gathering. Campfire Hotel’s Nightmare on 3rd Street will bring to Bend Central District the first of many evenings to remember. Live music, food trucks and libations are just a few of the nuances to be expected on October 30.

It’s a combination of Happy Halloween and Happy Birthday, as Campfire Hotel celebrates its first anniversary, Halloween style. Set in the hotel’s communal gathering space amidst twinkling string lights and, of course, the hotel’s namesake ten-foot fire pit. Nightmare on 3rd Street will have an undead performance by The Zom B – 52’s , a Portland-based B-52s cover band, Bigfoot sighting with Bigfoot Barbecue and globally inspired cocktails from Canteen bar and camp store.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year,” says Heather Anderson, director of sales for Campfire Hotel. “So much has happened in a year, and we felt like it was certainly a great time to celebrate our October first anniversary and Halloween. We hope to leave a mark in the community, especially in the Bend Central District, creating awareness through gatherings, live music and creative collaborations. This marks the first of many celebrations to come at the Campfire.”

In a year, Campfire Hotel has successfully launched their Unplugged series with 4 Peaks Presents ​​, partnered with Dogwood Cocktail Cabin owners to open Canteen Bar , started Bend’s hippest swim club , launched a first-of-its-kind in Bend winter “season pass” program and recently debuted their swanky Sunset King Deluxe series rooms.

“We’ve been busy,” says Daniel Elder, general manager for Campfire Hotel. “We hope that the community and our guests will come and celebrate with us. Did we mention the entry is free?”

Nightmare on 3rd street is on Saturday, October 30 from 6:30-9:30pm, entry is free and costumes are highly encouraged.