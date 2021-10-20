Exhibition Opens Tonight in Celebration of Bend Design

(Josh MacPhee: Celebrate People’s History Opens Tonight | Photo courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts presents an exhibition opening tonight in celebration of Bend Design. Josh MacPhee: Celebrate People’s History and Heather Crank: Intonation open tonight at the Scalehouse Gallery. Josh MacPhee, recorded, will be featured in the Artist Talk and exhibit opening.

In this presentation, MacPhee, will discuss the practical, conceptual and aesthetic dimensions of the Celebrate People’s History poster project. The project, now over 20 years running, is a collection of over 150 offset printed posters celebrating events, movements and individuals throughout history that are important for human liberation yet largely ignored or actively obscured by more mainstream accounts. Each poster is created by a different artist or designer, who also chooses the subject matter, encouraging broader participation in the conceptualizing of what we consider “history.” When looked at together, the posters create an archive of historical revolts and rebellions, as well as a kaleidoscope of styles and aesthetics.

On view until October 30 .

The recorded talk is 40 minutes long and will start at 5:30pm. The film will loop until 7pm.

Heather Crank, Exhibit Opening

Intonation

At the Scalehouse Gallery

Intonation is a mathematical psalm based loosely on Kepler’s Harmonices Mundi. A collection of notes emanate through the gallery that correspond to the path of the earth’s rotation. The notes trigger the animation of three classical elements; earth, water and light (fundamental element), representing the basic building blocks of life. Each of the elements are contained within a 3-dimensional cube meant to protect and defend from the destructive nature of humanity. This is the song of the Earth.

On view until October 30 .

Bend Design: You can participate in three ways

Friday, October 22

In-person: ten seats left!

The in-person event will take place at Open Space Event Studios. The pass price includes the closing cocktail reception following the full-day event. Plus, all presentations will be available virtually for 30 days following the event. In-person seats are limited!

Virtual

Priced on a sliding scale starting at $10, the virtual pass includes access to all eight speaker presentations. Plus, all presentations will be available virtually for 30 days following the event.

A La Carte

Individual speaker talks are available for $25 per speaker, virtual only. This includes virtual access to the presentation and will be available for 30 days following the event.

Scalehouse Programs

