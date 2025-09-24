Cascade A&E Magazine Call To Art

(Previous covers | Cascade A&E Magazine)

Calling All Painters, Photographers, Sculptors & More!

Cascade A&E Magazine is looking for artwork submissions for the covers for the December, 2025 print editions. If your artwork is selected for the cover, we will include an artist profile and additional images of your work inside.

December cover submissions must be of Santa, in honor of Pamela Hulse Andrews, founder of Cascade A&E. All mediums accepted.

Please submit your artwork to Jeff Martin (jeff@cascadebusnews.com). Low resolution and/or thumbnails accepted for review, but please note: if accepted for print, a high resolution digital file will be required, and must be a minimum of 11″ wide x 12″ tall, with the knowledge that we will be placing our masthead upon the artwork.

Submissions Accepted Now

through October 29, 2025.

Questions? Contact jeff@cascadebusnews.com, marcee@cascadebusnews.com or call 541-388-5665.

