The Sisters Folk Festival Rolls into Town This Weekend with Another World-Class Lineup

(Katie Pruitt | Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

With preparations complete, volunteers and staff ready to roll, and an idyllic autumn forecast ahead, the 28th annual Sisters Folk Festival is all set for this weekend, September 26-28. Downtown Sisters will soon be transformed into a walkable hub of music and creativity, with more than 30 artists performing across seven intimate venues.

This year’s lineup features legendary songwriter Loudon Wainwright III, who continues to delight audiences more than five decades into his career. Fresh off the release of his live album Loudon Live in London, Wainwright brings the wit and humanity that earned him a GRAMMY, a Netflix special, and songs recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash and Bonnie Raitt.

Also performing is Nashville’s Katie Pruitt, whose acclaimed sophomore album Mantras was revered for both its emotional honesty and fearless explorations of identity. Nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year by the Americana Music Association and praised by outlets like Rolling Stone and Pitchfork, Pruitt has quickly established herself as one of the most celebrated young songwriters of her generation.

Brooklyn-based Kaleta & Super Yamba Band bring a high-energy blend of Afrobeat and psychedelic funk to the festival lineup. The group is led by Leon Ligan-Maje aka Kaleta, whose guitar chops earned him a spot touring and recording alongside Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Lauryn Hill and more. He and the Super Yamba Band have electrified audiences nationwide with performances at the Apollo Theater, Paste Magazine’s Emerging Music Festival, and in national television appearances.

These standout acts join a bold and eclectic lineup that includes Grace Bowers, John Fullbright, American Patchwork Quartet, Gaby Moreno, Martyn Joseph, Kyshona, Robert Mirabal & Rare Tribal Mob, The Bones of J.R. Jones, Goodnight, Texas, and many more. Performances span genres from roots, indie-folk, and bluegrass to Latin and experimental fusions, offering audiences the chance to discover both familiar classics and unexpected new favorites.

Music runs Friday evening through Sunday afternoon across downtown venues including Sisters Art Works, Village Green, Oliver Lemon’s, The Belfry, Sisters Depot, Open Door, and Sisters Saloon. The festival is designed as a walkable experience, with each venue offering a distinctive listening environment.

Families can also enjoy the free KidZone at Fir Street Park on Saturday, September 27, featuring kid-friendly live music, interactive art activities, an instrument petting zoo, and performances by The Rebel Eves, Mo Phillips & the Spaghetti Pants Dance Band, and the University of Oregon Roots Music Ensemble. At 4pm there will be a community dance, called and led by Sisters’ own Outlaw Strings. A wristband is not required to attend or participate in any of the KidZone activities.

Don’t miss the beloved SFF Community Celebration at Village Green on Sunday, September 28, led by local songwriter Beth Wood and featuring collaborations from a variety of festival performers. This event is free and open to the public, no wristband required. Gates open at 9am for this popular performance.

Saturday single-day tickets are sold out, but Friday and Sunday single-day tickets remain available along with three-day weekend passes. Tickets can be purchased at aftontickets.com/SFF2025 and the full schedule and lineup are available at sistersfolkfest.org.

Be sure to follow @SistersFolkFestival on Instagram and Facebook for the most current updates and additional information.

sistersfolkfest.org