Cascade Horizon Band Celebrates 20th Anniversary

(Photo courtesy of Darrell Fevergeon)

In 2003, 12 senior musicians got together and played Twinkle Twinkle Little Star. Fast forward 20 years and this humble beginning has morphed into the Cascade Horizon Band featuring over 50 senior musicians. On Sunday, April 16, the Cascade Horizon Band will perform their free Spring Concert at Mountain View High School. The 2pm concert will include musical pieces such as Lion King, Simple Gifts and Skyline Overture, an original composition by Dr. Jennifer Stevenson, commissioned to commemorate the Band’s 20th Anniversary. The commission was made possible by the generous support of the Mervin K. and Sally J. Fleming Trust. Also featured is a solo by the winner of the Marilyn Burkholder Scholarship awarded by Cascade Horizon Band annually to talented local high schools students pursuing music in college.

Many of us initially played an instrument in grade school or middle school band, continuing in high school, maybe college. Then career and family start to take priority and the band instrument often ends in the closet for 30 years. Cascade Horizon Band provides the opportunity to bring seniors back to their instruments and the fun of playing in a band. Cascade Horizon Band in Bend is one of 200 New Horizon Bands throughout the United States and abroad. Currently the age of the Cascade Band members ranges from 50 to over 80 years. Cascade Horizon Band has been directed for all 20 years by Sue Steiger, a flutist with the Central Oregon Symphony and former Band Director at High Desert Middle School.

Besides two annual concerts, the Holiday Concert at Larkspur Community Center, and Sound Fourth! with Festival Choir, the band has performed in the Sisters Rodeo Parade, the Bend Veterans Day Parade, Concert in the Park in Sisters and community outreach concerts in Madras and Burns. Anyone 50 years young or older who has an instrument is welcome to attend a Cascade Horizon rehearsal and consider the fun of joining the band. The Band rehearses weekly at Mountain View High School. Those interested may contact us through our website, by scanning the QR code above or email Carol Schunk, president, at cschunk83@gmail.com.

CascadeHorizonBand.org