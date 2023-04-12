New Shows Added!

(Photo courtesy of IN A LANDSCAPE)

Five Concerts Added!

Two new Oregon venues and five concerts have been added for IN A LANDSCAPE’s 2023 season: Drake Park in Bend, and the Rose Garden Amphitheater in Portland. And, due to sell-out crowds, a second concert has also been added at both Dunes Meadow Park in Gearhart and at East Lake Resort in La Pine!

June 2 | Drake Park | Bend

Bend July 8 | Rose Garden Amphitheater | Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon July 9 | Rose Garden Amphitheater | Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon September 1 | Dunes Meadow Park | Gearhart, Oregon

Gearhart, Oregon September 13 | East Lake Resort | La Pine

Thank you to Visit Central Oregon for sponsoring IN A LANDSCAPE’s Central Oregon series!

Hunter’s National Poetry Month Collaboration Project with Kim Stafford & All Classical Portland

Have you been listening to All Classical Portland’s new music & words project, featuring Hunter Noack with Oregon’s ninth Poet Laureate, Kim Stafford? The first two episodes of The Improv Sessions, hosted and produced by Suzanne Nance, are available online now from anywhere in the world at allclassical.org. Each session features Kim reading original poetry, some written as a tribute to IN A LANDSCAPE, and Hunter’s response on the piano with music of Leoš Janáček, Robert Schumann, Frédéric Chopin, and more. Absolutely stunning 6-minute bites of beauty!

Listen at 89.9 FM in Portland or from anywhere in the world at allclassical.org.

inalandscape.org