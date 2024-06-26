Cascade Horizon Band Sound Fourth! Concert with Festival Chorus

You are invited to the 15th Annual Sound Fourth! Concert presented jointly by Cascade Horizon Band and the Festival Chorus and dedicated to the memory of Mervin K. and Sally J. Fleming.

To commemorate the nation’s birthday we will play a variety of celebratory tunes, selections from the great American songbook, and there will be an opportunity for the audience to sing along with the chorus!

Don’t miss a fun and festive afternoon!

When: 3pm, Thursday, July 4

Where: Caldera High School Auditorium, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend

If you would like to play with us, contact us on our website, cascadehorizonband.org, message us on Facebook, or email us at chbmailing@gmail.com. Better yet, come talk to any of us at the concert!

Our concerts are free to the public but your donations are greatly appreciated. All donations to the 501(c)3 nonprofit Cascade Horizon Band are tax deductible. You can make your donations at our concert or online at cascadehorizonband.org.

cascadehorizonband.org