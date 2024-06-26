Free Tickets for Kids This Summer

(Image courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Sunriver Music Festival introduces a new program called the “Young Listeners’ Guild,” in which a limited number of free tickets are available to kids age 17 and under, with the purchase of an adult ticket.

We care about building the audiences of the future and invite families to experience the power of orchestral music through this new program, thanks to generous individual donors. Call 541-593-1084 today to reserve free tickets for your Young Listeners!

“Raise the Baton” on July 14 is the premier fundraiser making it possible to offer this new Young Listeners’ Guild, and the Young Artists Scholarships, and, of course, the landmark concert series every August. I hope you will join the party! Read on for details.

Raise the Baton:

The Elements of Music

Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 5pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, Bend

Hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell, the annual fundraising party features performances by advanced Young Artists Scholarship recipients: Mateo Garza, violin; Gabriel Reed, piano; Lucinda Mone, mezzo-soprano; Jacob Nenow, piano; Matthias Santucci, piano; and alumnus John Fawcett, violin.

The cost to attend is $100 per person, and includes hearty hors d’oeuvres and complimentary wine and soft drinks, and the fabulous performances.

Raise the Baton highlights unique opportunities to discover and sponsor “the elements of music”: guest artists, orchestra musicians, individual concerts and musical works, solo parts, travel costs, and more. The auction and sponsorship opportunities will be hosted by local personalities Dr. Stephen Marshall and Brett Bizik.

Throughout its 29-year history, Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship program has awarded over $700,000 in scholarships to exceptional young classical music students from throughout Central Oregon. Raise the Baton will also help to fund the new Young Listeners’ Guild free ticket program.

Tickets are on sale now. We hope you will join in keeping the arts alive and vibrant in Central Oregon!

2024 Summer Festival: August 10-23

Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

Sunriver Music Festival fills Central Oregon with music! In August 2024, Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 47th season.

The Summer Festival opens August 11 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 23 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo violin recital, and a family-friendly “Discover the Symphony” concert will be presented. Guest artists include pianists Orion Weiss and Joyce Yang, and violinist Tessa Lark.

The Festival season also features music education events, masterclasses and free, public chamber concerts. Many orchestra rehearsals are free and open to the public.

Tickets for the 2024 Summer Festival are on sale now!

Series Savings – 10% Discount

Purchase a full six-concert series of the classical concerts, pops concert and solo violin recital & save 10%!

To receive the discount, add all 6 concerts to your cart and the discount will be automatically applied. Select “Continue Shopping” to add multiple events to your cart.

