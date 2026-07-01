Cascade Horizon Community Band & Festival Choir July 4th Concert

The Cascade Horizon Community Band and Festival Choir are back this year to celebrate July 4. The band and choir will present a free musical concert honoring our national holiday and 250-year anniversary. More than 100 musicians and vocalists will perform songs including Battle Hymn of the Republic, Let Freedom Ring, a medley of patriotic songs, American folk songs and some John Williams selections for fun.

Locally renowned actor and singer Molly Tennant is returning to the event in her role as master of ceremonies. The Cascade Community Band has been performing concerts in the area for more than 20 years under the direction of Sue Steiger, a local music educator and flutist with the Central Oregon Symphony. Central Oregon Mastersingers Artistic Director Christian Clark will serve as director of the Festival Choir.

A pet parade in the morning, Pilot Butte fireworks at night and the Sound Fourth Band and Choir Concert in the afternoon are all part of the Bend tradition.

Cascade Horizon Community Band Sound Fourth! Concert with Festival Choir

July 4 | 3pm

Caldera High School Auditorium

60925 SE 15th Street

Free Admission / Donations Welcome

Play an instrument? Have one in the closet?

The Cascade Horizon Community Band is a local adult band that rehearses weekly and performs three to four concerts each year. Interested in the fun of making music with a group? Contact us. No auditions are required; participants must have their own instrument.

cascadehorizoncommunityband.org