Join the Celebration

(Photos by Chandler Photography)

Imagine a sun-drenched weekend where the banks of the Deschutes River transform into a vibrant gallery of human creativity. We invite you to experience the pinnacle of Bend’s fine art scene at this year’s Art in the High Desert. It is a celebration of beauty and craftsmanship that brings our community together in the heart of Riverbend Park.

This isn’t just an art show; it’s a rare opportunity to meet the individuals behind the masterpieces. Over 130 artisans travel from across the United States and Canada to share their stories and their work with you. Whether you are a lifelong collector or simply looking for inspiration, you will find it here among one-of-a-kind treasures that speak to the heart.

Pure Art, No Distractions

A rigorous blind jury process ensures that every piece — from delicate glass to bold sculpture — meets the highest standards of excellence, continuing the tradition of quality established by founders Carla and Dave Fox in 2008. You won’t find commercial gimmicks or mass-produced items here. Just a thoughtfully curated, immersive experience where you can buy directly from the artists in a focused, distraction-free environment.

Visit Us with Ease

To make your visit as joyful and stress-free as possible, we are thrilled to introduce a NEW, FREE shuttle service this year! Simply park at the Park and Float (located across from The Pavilion at 1000 SW Bradbury Way) and enjoy a quick, comfortable ride straight to the show at Riverbend Park. The shuttle runs approximately every 30 minutes all weekend long.

Be the Heart of the Show:

Volunteer

Art in the High Desert thrives because of our amazing volunteers. If you’d like to go behind the scenes, meet world-class artists, and support our creative community, we would love to have you join our team. It’s a wonderful way to give back and be part of the magic.

Ready to get involved? Reach out to us at gerry@arringtondesign.com. For a preview of this year’s participating artists and more information, please visit artinthehighdesert.com.

Art in the High Desert, where creativity meets craftsmanship on the banks of the Deschutes.

Art in the High Desert

Where: Riverbend Park, Bend

(across from the Old Mill District)

When: August 28-30, 2026

Friday: 5-8pm

Saturday: 10am-6pm

Sunday: 10am-4pm

Admission is free for everyone!

artinthehighdesert.com • info@artinthehighdesert.com