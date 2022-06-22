Cascade Spirits Tasting Room Reopens in Sisters Next Weekend

Cascade Spirits is officially reopening their Tasting Room in Sisters on Saturday, July 2!

Cascade Spirits is a pioneering brand house which includes the Pacific Northwest’s favorite spirits, including Wild Roots Spirits, Broken Top Mountain Whiskey, Sun Ranch Spirits and Cascade Street Potato Vodka.

The Cascade Spirits Tasting Room is a perfect stop in Central Oregon to taste through these celebrated spirits in the place that inspired them. As of next weekend, the newly remodeled Tasting Room & Bottle Shop will be open daily from 12-6pm for flights and mini cocktails.

To celebrate, Cascade Spirits will have a Grand Opening event open to the public on Saturday, July 2. During the Grand Opening event, enjoy hosted mix-and-match taster flight experiences from Wild Roots, Broken Top Whiskey, Cascade Street Potato Vodka, and Sun Ranch Spirits. Plus raffle and prizes. No admission necessary. Open to the public.

WHAT: Cascade Spirits’ Sisters Tasting Room Grand Opening

WHERE: Cascade Spirits Tasting Room, 261 W Cascade Ave., Sisters, OR 97759

WHEN: Saturday, July 2, 12-6pm

cascadespiritsco.com