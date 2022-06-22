Crux Fermentation Project Celebrates Tenth Anniversary at Cruxapalooza

(Photo | Courtesy of Crux Fermentation Project)

Annual Event will Officially Kick Off the Summer Season at Crux

Crux Fermentation Project is celebrating ten years of community and craft beer in the Pacific Northwest this month. The Bend-based operation is a brewer-owned and operated craft community committed to producing beer, wine, cider and — most recently — whiskey of the highest quality. After a decade of pursuing brewing perfection and fermentative experimentation each and every day, Crux has cemented its position as a favorite of locals, visitors and craft beer enthusiasts alike.

Crux Fermentation Project will celebrate its tenth anniversary with its annual Cruxapalooza event on Saturday, June 25th. The official kickoff to the summer season, the day will be filled with live music, activities including tie-dye t-shirt station and a 5K fun run, and the best beers in town. Master Brewer Larry Sidor has created a special 10th Anniversary IPA that will be released at the event. An IPA that he himself would most enjoy, the Anniversary IPA is a combination of some of Larry’s all-time favorite hops, added three different ways at three different times throughout the brewing process. Cruxapalooza will see a number of additional new beer releases as part of the tasting room’s 25-beer tap list.

“Crux started out as a passion project for me, but even after ten years, we still operate with the same driving force,” said Larry Sidor, founder and master brewer at Crux Fermentation Project. “Everything we endeavor to do is driven by our authentic passion for the craft and our commitment to quality. From rare yeast strains to whole leaf hops to experimental brewing methods, we’re going to do whatever it takes to make the next great beer. It’s hard to believe it’s already been ten years — I think we’re just getting started!”

In its ten years of operation, Crux Fermentation Project has built a one-of-a-kind brewery based on the love of beer. The brewery has successfully enhanced consumer knowledge of fermentation through beer and beyond. Some of Crux’s proudest accomplishments in the past ten years include:

To date, the brewery has 6,350 total brews in the books, resulting in the pilsners, IPAs, porters, saisons, stouts and sours you’ve seen on tap and in the market. Crux released its first wine in 2020 and its first whiskey in 2022.

Consistently an early adopter of innovative brewing techniques and ingredients like the Southern Hemisphere Galaxy hop featured in Cast Out (originally named Outcast), crafting Crux Pilz before craft lagers and pilsners were widely popular, and experimenting with spontaneously fermented beers.

Pioneered a non-alcoholic beer line, NØ MØ, to keep up with consumer demand and provide alternative options for taproom guests. The brewing team prides itself on using traditional craft brewing ingredients and techniques for its non-alcoholic line, resulting in a “near beer” that is still fermented with familiar flavors.

In addition to its original location, Crux opened a production brewery on the north side of Bend in 2015. In 2018, the brewery completed an extensive taproom expansion project featuring additional service counters, modern interior design updates and increased indoor and outdoor seating.

Launched the highly sought-after [BANISHED] Series, a limited series of barrel-aged imperial stouts and sour ales including Tough Love, Lost Love, Bramble Candy and Freakcake.

Larry Sidor opened Crux Fermentation Project in 2012 with co-founders Paul Evers and Dave Wilson after renovating an old AAMCO Transmission shop. Sidor has spent more than 40 years in the Pacific Northwest beer industry, innovating and developing a huge variety of legendary recipes for names like Deschutes Brewery and Olympia Brewing Company. Beer is just the beginning for Crux – there will be much more to explore as the brewery continues its endless pursuit toward fermentation perfection.

All are invited to celebrate ten years of Crux Fermentation Project at Cruxapalooza. To learn more, visit Cruxapalooza.com.

WHERE: Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend OR

WHEN: Saturday, June 25 | 11am to 10pm PST

About Crux Fermentation Project:

Crux Fermentation Project is a brewer-owned and operated community of craft beer lovers, committed to delivering beer, wine and cider of uncompromising quality. And best of all, after ten years, we’re still just getting started. We invite you to join us in our wild pursuit of perfection wherever our creations are found. Or, come visit our Tasting Room located in the heart of Bend, Oregon – where amazing views of the Cascade Mountains and family-friendly vibes are paired with pizza, pretzels, sandwiches, street tacos and 25 of the best beers in town.

CruxFermentation.com • Cruxapalooza.com