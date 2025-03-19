Cascades Theatrical Company Presents The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie

(Graphic courtesy of Cascades Theatrical Company)

After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. A police detective, arriving on skis, interrogates the suspects: the newlyweds running the house; a spinster with a curious background; an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef; a retired Army major; a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift; and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate. This record-breaking murder mystery features a brilliant surprise finish from Dame Agatha Christie, the foremost mystery writer of her time.

Directed by Richard Choate, The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie takes the stage March 28-April 13.

The Mousetrap

by Agattha Christie

Directed by Richard Choate

March 28-April 13, 2025

cascadestheatrical.org