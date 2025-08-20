Cascades Theatrical Company Presents Under the Stars ~ Musical Theatre Cabaret

Under the Stars is a dazzling musical theater cabaret that celebrates the vibrant spirit of live performance in an intimate, cabaret-style setting. A fabulous lineup of Central Oregon talent, Cascade Cabaret brings the glamour of Broadway with the warmth of local artistry. Audiences can expect powerful vocals, heartfelt monologues, unexpected comedic turns, live accompaniment and inventive staging. Whether it’s a soulful ballad, a show-stopping duet or a cheeky parody, each performance will be an unforgettable experience.

Cast:

Panther Ara, Jayson Berray, Deone Jennings, Elizabeth Coe, Elyan Conley, Christy Collins, Sarah Flagg, Donovan Kelly, Mary Kilpatrick, Mehama Kaupp, Andrew Mayhill, Jaime Speed and Sam Winters.

August 22-30 // 7:30pm

cascadestheatrical.org