There are two opportunities to catch a free concert or two this week! High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) presents their final Pop-Up Concert this summer on Wednesday, July 17, 2pm at Center Plaza in the Old Mill District (near the Flag bridge). These short 20-minute performances are free to attend and open to all. Spotlight Chamber Players alumnus John Fawcett is back in Bend after receiving his Master’s degree from the Cleveland Institute of Music this year. He will be joined by pianists Janet Smith and Stephen Marshall and performing works by Sarasate and Gershwin. Bring your own seating if desired!

On Friday, High Desert Chamber Music will be featured on KWAX Classical Oregon’s KWAX Presents series. KWAX (91.1 FM) is a listener-supported classical radio station licensed to the University of Oregon in Eugene. Through its participation, listeners have been able to enjoy live performances from the HDCM Concert Series, not only statewide in the KWAX listening area of Central and Western Oregon, but worldwide with internet streaming of their programs.

This program will feature the Crown City String Quartet’s live performance in Bend at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in May 2024. The broadcast is airing on Friday, July 19, beginning at 10am PST with KWAX host Rocky Lamanna. You can tune in on the following local radio stations: 98.9 Bend, 88.5 Redmond, 90.9 Sunriver

You can also stream online using any web browser by visiting kwax.uoregon.edu/listen.

The program includes String Quartet in D minor by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and String Quartet No.2 by Alexander Borodin. Also on the program will be the premiere of a new work by Hollywood composer and local Bend resident Chris Thomas, commissioned by High Desert Chamber Music for the group.

As resident performers, the Crown City String Quartet has made an annual appearance in Bend over the past fifteen years. The group consists of violinists Isabelle Senger and Kevin Kumar, violist Carrie Holzman-Little, and cellist Dane Little. Founded in 2007, their performances have been praised as “sublime” and “simply moving and spectacular”. Based in the Crown City —Pasadena, California—the members are current and former members and principal players of some of Southern California’s most renowned music organizations, and are regularly featured in a number of concert series in Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

