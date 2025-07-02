Celebrate Independence Day the Bend Way

(Photos courtesy of the Old Mill District)

Independence Day the Bend Way

The Fourth of July in Bend is a celebration of everything that makes this town special: community traditions, riverside adventures, patriotic joy and a whole lot of local flavor. Whether you’re floating the Deschutes, prancing in a parade with your pup or watching fireworks light up the sky, Independence Day in Bend is one to remember.

More Coffee? Don’t Mind if We Do

Sisters Coffee Co. opened a new annex across from their flagship café in the Old Mill District. Open Friday through Monday, 9am-3pm, the walk-up window offers cold brew, teas, cereal bars and rotating specials. It’s perfect for river days, shopping breaks or a quick pick-me-up.

Casting Connections

Confluence Fly Shop in the Old Mill District is more than a gear stop. Led by local expert Tye Kreuger, it’s a trusted place to learn, connect and grow as an angler. From riverside advice to guided trips, Confluence helps turn curiosity into community.

Raise the Woof

The second annual Doggolympics returns Saturday, July 5 from 11am-4pm with high jumps, obstacle courses, speedy sprints and plenty of tail-wagging fun.

With prizes, food, local vendors and adoptable dogs from Street Dog Hero, it’s a free event made for furry athletes and their favorite humans.

oldmilldistrict.com