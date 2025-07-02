Budweiser Clydesdales to Appear at 2025 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo)

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are making their way to Central Oregon for a rare appearance at the 2025 Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, presented by Indian Head Casino. The horses will be at the Fair from July 30 through August 3, helping to raise awareness for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members and first responders. “We’re incredibly proud to welcome the Budweiser Clydesdales to Redmond,” said Geoff Hinds, director of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo. “These horses represent American tradition and pride, and their presence will help us spotlight an initiative we care deeply about — supporting military and first responder families through Folds of Honor.”

Thanks to the partnership between the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center and local Anheuser-Busch distributor AB ONE, fairgoers will have daily opportunities to see the Clydesdales. These opportunities include hitching demonstrations, up-close meet-and-greets with the horses, and question-and-answer sessions with trainers, handlers, and drivers.

As part of this initiative, the Fair and AB ONE have pledged to donate funds to Folds of Honor in 2025. The horses will also help deliver a powerful visual tribute by escorting Folds of Honor scholarship recipients into the rodeo arena during one of the Fair’s evening performances. “The Deschutes County Fair is all about bringing the community together,” said Doug Church, director of Trade Marketing Northwest for AB ONE. “We’re honored to continue our partnership and work alongside the Fair to give back to those who have sacrificed so much.”

The Clydesdale experience is included with Fair admission.

deschutesfair.com