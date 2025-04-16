Celebrate Summer Together at the Bend Summer Festival

The heart of Downtown Bend will come alive with art, music, food, and family fun as the First Interstate Bank Bend Summer Festival returns Friday, July 11 through Sunday, July 13, 2025.

This free, three-day celebration in Downtown Bend invites the community to celebrate summer together with fine art, live music, local flavors and interactive experiences for all ages.

The festival kicks off Friday evening with live music, local food trucks, and refreshing craft beer, cider, and spirits.

At the heart of the Bend Summer Festival is the Fine Artists Promenade, showcasing over 80 exceptional artists from across the region and nation. Attendees can explore a stunning variety of paintings, sculptures, photography, and handmade jewelry.

The 2025 live music lineup is set to light up the streets, with top local and regional performers on Oregrown Music Stage creating a lively soundtrack all weekend long.

The Family Play Zone showcases crafts, games, and hands-on fun.

In addition to the arts and entertainment, guests can explore the Bend Business Showcase, Oregon Lifestyle exhibits, and the Soul Collective, spotlighting the best of local innovation, sustainable practices, and wellness-driven businesses.

“We are ecstatic to welcome everyone back to Downtown Bend for the Bend Summer Festival, a testament to the rich culture, and community spirit of our region,” said Aaron Switzer, event producer. “We invite all to join in the festivities and make lasting summer memories in Downtown Bend.”

Admission is free, and all are welcome.

bendsummerfestival.com