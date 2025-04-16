Takin’ the Stage at Fourth Friday

(The Outlaw Jazz Combo | Photo courtesy of Makin’ It Local)

Takin’ The Stage – Friday, April 25, 2025: Sisters, Oregon Fourth Friday Art Walk from 4-7pm.

Makin’ it Local welcomes Sisters’ own Outlaw Jazz Combo for an evening of music. The Fourth Friday Art Walk starts with Oregon Sparkling Wine from Sokol Blosser, light hors d’oeuvres, Deschutes Brewery IPA, Makin’ it Local’s “famous” gingersnaps cookies, live music from the Outlaw Jazz Combo plus an artist showcase featuring new creations by Cheryl Chapman, a Central Oregon reverse enamel painted glass commonly known as Silly Dog Art Glass.

Artist Showcase:

Dates: April 25-May 20

The featured artist showcase has new creations by Cheryl Chapman of Silly Dog Art Glass, a Central Oregon artist known for her reverse enamel painted glass. More information can be found at Silly Dog Art Glass.

Location: Makin’ it Local: 281 W Cascade Avenue, Sisters

Spring Hours: Friday and Saturday, 10am-6pm. Sunday-Thursday, 10am-4pm.

Fourth Friday, 10am-7pm.

About Outlaw Jazz Combo:

Outlaw Jazz Combo is a group of five high schoolers from Central Oregon who love to play jazz music. The group is relatively new but has already done some impressive work, playing on KPOV’s Center Stage and at the West Salem Jazz Festival, among other things. They enjoy playing many different styles of Jazz, including Latin, Bebop, Blues, Hard Bop, and more.

About Cheryl Chapman, Silly Dog Art Glass:

Cheryl employs traditional glass painting techniques, such as the “grisaille” technique, to create shadowing and texture. She then combines this technique with adding opaque high-fire glass enamels for detail and color. Cheryl starts with drawings embellished with a bit of whimsy and then begins the painting and firing process, which can take as many as five turns in the kiln to produce the final piece. Animals, especially dogs, cats, foxes, and birds, take precedence in my work. The scenery around our current home in Central Oregon has tremendously influenced her subject matter’s development. She enjoys detailing the close-up and sometimes partial view of an animal’s face or head. You can view and purchase Cheryl’s glass at Makin’ It Local in downtown Sisters, Oregon.

About Makin’ it Local:

We are Makin’ it Local and celebrating oregon art, photography, fine crafts, jewelry, ceramics, gifts, and more.

makinitlocal.com • @makinitlocal

bit.ly/SillyDogArtGlass • @sillydogartglass