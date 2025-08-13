Celebrate the High Desert in Style

(Artwork courtesy of High Desert Museum)
2025 High Desert Rendezvous
Let’s Celebrate the Museum Together
The longest-running fundraiser in Central Oregon is back, and you don’t want to miss it!
On Saturday, August 23, the High Desert Rendezvous takes over the Museum for a fun-filled night, celebrating the Museum’s mission to wildly excite and responsibly teach. Join us for a live auction, live music, visits from animal ambassadors, delicious food, a raffle and much more.
Space is limited! Save your seat at the link below!
High Desert Rendezvous
Saturday, August 23 | 5-9pm
Dinner and raffle begin at 7pm
Proceeds help support the exhibitions and programs of the High Desert Museum.
Lost in Place at Summer Lake
Get lost with Ellen Waterston
What to expect at the fifth annual Lost in Place nature writing intensive? Good food (for thought as well as The Lodge at Summer Lake’s great cuisine), good company (fellow writers, naturalists and the inspirational High Desert), good fun (field trips) and good writing (every day)!
From September 18-21, join a cohort of fellow writers and Oregon Poet Laureate Ellen Waterston as you explore, learn and experience the power of place. Space is limited; register today!
Lost in Place: Nature Writing Intensive
September 18-21
The Lodge at Summer Lake | Summer Lake, Oregon
For questions, email info@writingranch.com