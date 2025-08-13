Deschutes Children’s Foundation Announces The Big Dill: First-Ever Pickleball Fundraiser

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Children’s Foundation)

Deschutes Children’s Foundation (DCF) launchs its first-ever pickleball fundraiser, The Big Dill, presented by The Brewer Group at Morgan Stanley and sponsored by Widgi Creek Golf Club. The event will take place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 5-9pm at the Widgi Creek Golf Club Pickleball Courts.

The evening will feature a casual round robin tournament open to all skill levels, with food, drinks, raffle prizes, a silent auction and awards — all to support DCF’s mission to provide the space and support where nonprofits succeed at helping children and families thrive.

“The Big Dill is a wonderful opportunity to introduce more people to the heart of our work,” said Cassi MacQueen, executive director of Deschutes Children’s Foundation. “When our community comes together, we make it possible for even more children and families in Central Oregon to access the support and resources they need to thrive.”

This inaugural event comes at a time when many nonprofits are facing growing demand for services and shrinking resources. Rising operational costs, workforce shortages and increased pressure on frontline providers make DCF’s mission — to eliminate overhead for nonprofit partners — more vital than ever. By providing space and support across four campuses in Bend, Redmond and La Pine, DCF allows 23 local organizations to focus on what they do best: delivering life-changing programs for children and families.

That’s exactly why community support and sponsorship of The Big Dill matters.

“We’re proud to support Deschutes Children’s Foundation through The Big Dill,” said Chris Brewer, senior vice president, financial advisor at The Brewer Group at Morgan Stanley. “At The Brewer Group, we believe strong communities are built when families and children have access to the support they need — and DCF makes that possible every day. This event is a fun, meaningful way to give back while rallying the community around a great cause.”

And it wouldn’t be a pickleball tournament without a little fun.

Molly Renner, DCF Board Member, Widgi Creek member and pickleball enthusiast, added: “The Big Dill brings together three things I love — community, purpose and a little healthy competition. As a DCF board member and a Widgi Creek regular, I’m thrilled to see this event bring so many people together in support of children and families across Central Oregon. Whether you’re a seasoned player or brand new to the game, it’s going to be a fantastic evening.”

Since 1990, Deschutes Children’s Foundation has served as a backbone for Central Oregon’s nonprofit community, providing collaborative space and operational support to agencies that collectively serve over 19,000 vulnerable children and families each year. Today, one in ten families in Central Oregon benefit from programs hosted on DCF campuses.

Registration is open now — space is limited: deschuteschildrensfoundation.org/events/pickleball.

About Deschutes Children’s Foundation:

Founded in 1990, Deschutes Children’s Foundation manages and maintains four nonprofit service centers in Bend, Redmond and La Pine. By providing collaborative spaces and operational support, DCF empowers its 23 nonprofit partners to focus on their core missions, collectively serving over 19,000 vulnerable children and families each year.

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org