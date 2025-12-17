Live at the Vineyard
Jessie Leigh Christmas Concert
Saturday, December 20
Join us for our final Christmas concert of the season at Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards. Nashville recording artist Jessie Leigh brings small-town heart, patriotic soul, and powerhouse energy to a festive evening filled with the Christmas spirit.
Celebrate the season with live holiday music, twinkling lights, and cozy vineyard charm. Sip award-winning wines, enjoy delicious food, and take in an unforgettable night surrounded by the beauty of Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards.
Purchase your tickets today and celebrate Christmas with us at Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards!