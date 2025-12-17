Live at the Vineyard

Jessie Leigh Christmas Concert

Saturday, December 20

Join us for our final Christmas concert of the season at Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards. Nashville recording artist Jessie Leigh brings small-town heart, patriotic soul, and powerhouse energy to a festive evening filled with the Christmas spirit.

Celebrate the season with live holiday music, twinkling lights, and cozy vineyard charm. Sip award-winning wines, enjoy delicious food, and take in an unforgettable night surrounded by the beauty of Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards.

Purchase your tickets today and celebrate Christmas with us at Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards!

faithhopeandcharityevents.com