A Handmade Holiday

(Photo courtesy of Stitchin’ Post Gallery)

The holiday season in Sisters, Oregon brings snow-dusted trees, cozy fires, and a deep sense of community spirit—and there’s no better place to experience that spirit than at the Stitchin’ Post Employee Boutique.

Running annually from the last week of November through Christmas, this special in-store boutique is a beloved tradition that showcases the remarkable talent of the Stitchin’ Post team. Every item featured is handcrafted by the very women who work in the shop — each one an artist in her own right.

From quilted bags and cozy knits to handcrafted jewelry, ornaments, home décor, and more, the boutique is filled with unique, high-quality gifts you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you’re searching for meaningful presents or something beautiful for yourself, you’re sure to find it here — all made with love, care, and a whole lot of creative passion.

These women are more than just employees—they are sewists, crafters, and makers who pour their hearts into their work. Their creativity is the beating heart of the Stitchin’ Post, and the Employee Boutique is your chance to take home a piece of that magic.

The boutique is open every day during regular business hours, so there’s plenty of opportunity to stop by and explore. Many of the boutique items will also be available online at stitchinpost.com so you can shop from anywhere. And don’t forget to follow Stitchin’ Post on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for regular updates and sneak peeks as new items are added throughout the season.

About the Stitchin’ Post:

The Stitchin’ Post, located in the heart of Sisters, Oregon, was founded in 1975 by renowned quilter and author Jean Wells. For nearly five decades, it has served as a creative hub for quilters, sewists, and fiber artists from around the world. Founded on a passion for education and creativity, the Stitchin’ Post continues to offer a wide range of inspiring classes and workshops for all skill levels. Known for its vibrant selection of high-quality fabrics, yarns, patterns, and supplies, the Stitchin’ Post is more than just a store—it’s a cornerstone of the community, built on a deep love for handmade artistry and the joy of creating.

stitchinpost.com