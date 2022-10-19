Celebrate Winter with Warren Miller’s 73rd Annual Film: Daymaker

(Athlete Marcus Caston, Utah Snowbasin | Photo by Cam McLeod)

Get ready for the global kickoff to winter. Warren Miller is back with its 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker — and you’re invited.

Daymaker premieres on October 26 in Orem, Utah, Big Sky, Montana, Walnut Creek, California and Downers Grove, Illinois. From there, the film will travel to over 200 U.S. cities with both national tour and independent screenings.

Oregon tour stops are planned at the end of October and early November. Dates and show times include:

Bend, Tower Theatre — October 30 at 2pm and 5pm

Portland, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall — November 4 at 7:30pm

Portland, Aladdin Theatre — November 5 at 7pm

Warren Miller films are annual celebrations that cross generations and connect us to the comforting constant of snow. Daymaker, the 73rd feature film in the Warren Miller library, will take you on a journey to peaks so high, they’ll replace the mountains in your mind with ones that free your mind.

To create this experience, the Warren Miller production team enlisted big names for the film and planned even bigger adventures. Daymaker features Crazy Karl Fostvedt and a local crew of freeskiers in Sun Valley, and Katie Burrell on a Canadian road trip, as she attempts to go pro alongside Freeride World Tour competitors Hedvig Wessel, Lexi duPont and more.

From there, Warren Miller returns to Snowmass for the biggest party of the winter with the National Brotherhood of Skiers, where you’ll meet the emerging talent that the NBS supports to further its goal of placing Black skiers and snowboarders on the U.S. Team.

The film captures a trip to Greece’s Olympus Range with Michelle Parker and McKenna Peterson, plus the powder days we all dream of with a killer storm cycle in British Columbia’s Monashees. Follow two trips to Alaska, featuring Daron Rahlves, Ryland Bell, Cam Fitzpatrick. And watch as Pete McAfee and Dominic Davila rewrite the rules of adaptive backcountry riding.

Daymaker serves up the winter stoke from Snowbasin to Switzerland, where Connery Lundin tackles the ultimate grass skiing run. Warren Miller’s 73rd film will bring you along for the biggest days so you can get ready for your own. Because there’s no better day than one out on the hill.

Official Warren Miller film tour partners include Cutty Sark, Helly Hansen, Benchmade and Marker Volkl Dalbello. Warren Miller is an Outside Studios production and is part of the Outside Network. Find exclusive tour and film benefits included in Outside+, the one subscription to fuel all your adventures. Outside+ members get early access to steeply discounted Warren Miller film tickets during the presale, happening until Sept. 20, plus members-only perks like preferred entry into venues to snag the best seats.

Outside+ members also get access to Daymaker on-demand, with the digital release slated for November 25 on Outside Watch. All Warren Miller films dating back to 1968 are available on this streaming platform, exclusively for Outside+ members.

Join the annual celebration with Warren Miller’s Daymaker. Find tickets, trailer and more information at warrenmiller.com.

About Warren Miller Entertainment:

Warren Miller Entertainment has been a pioneer in action sports cinematography since 1949. Daymaker is the 73rd installment of its feature film library. Warren Miller Entertainment is the leader in snow and adventure sports production, stock footage, event experiences and four-season content solutions for sponsors, clients and athletes, and is a division of Outside Inc, based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Outside:

Outside is the world’s leading creator of active lifestyle content and experiences. Across web, print, podcast, social, video and TV, our brands reach 80 million of the most active and influential consumers in the world every month. Our brands include: Outside magazine, OutsideTV, Gaia GPS, athleteReg, Pinkbike, Cycling Tips, Trailforks, Yoga Journal, SKI, Backpacker, VeloNews, Climbing, Trail Runner, Women’s Running, Triathlete, Bicycle Retailer & Industry News, Clean Eating, Fly Fishing Film Tour, NASTAR, National Park Trips, Oxygen, Outside Events Cycling Series, Outside Business Journal, Vegetarian Times, FinisherPix and Warren Miller Entertainment. Outside is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with offices in Carbondale and Denver, Colorado; Easthampton, Massachusetts.; Frankfurt, Germany; Melbourne, Australia; New York City; Ojai, San Diego and San Francisco, California; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Squamish, British Columbia; and Toronto, Ontario.

