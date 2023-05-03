Cellist Ben Hong Performs & Teaches in Bend This Week

Top (L-R) Kaleo Kronberg, Pearl Liao, Jacob Park. Bottom (L-R) Sophie Phillips-Meadow, Annie Rhew, Andy Shin ( Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

Season Finale Features Los Angeles Philharmonic Associate Principal Cellist

On Friday, May 5, 2023, at 7:30pm, High Desert Chamber Music’s (HDCM) 2022-23 season, presented by Mission Building, will conclude with Associate Principal Cellist of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Ben Hong. He will be joined onstage by International prize-winning pianist Ning An. This concert is brought to you by Hayden Homes and will take place at the Tower Theatre. Ticket holders may join the musicians at 6:45pm for a pre-concert talk.

Hong joined the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 1993 and now serves as Associate Principal Cello, appointed by Music Director Gustavo Dudamel. He was the featured soloist in the movie “The Soloist” starring Jaime Foxx, and was honored to perform at the Staples Center in part of a program to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s life. Hong is on the faculty of USC’s Thornton School of Music and the Colburn Conservatory, and frequently presents clinics and masterclasses in the U.S. and abroad.

“I am thrilled to conclude the season with a performer of such high artistry. Ben is well-known as a force to be reckoned with, while also possessing abundant knowledge and insight about music”, states Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

While in Bend, Mr. Hong will present a Master Class for young cellists at the First Presbyterian Church of Bend. This event will be held on Saturday, May 6, 10am and is open to the public and free to attend. The students selected to perform include Kaleo Kronberg (Bend), Pearl Liao (Vancouver), Jacob Park (Lake Oswego), Sophie Phillips-Meadow (Eugene), Annie Rhew (Portland), and Andy Shin (Portland). They range in age from 13-21 years old and will be performing works by Elgar, Bach, Popper, Boccherini, and Tchaikovsky. This event is presented in partnership with the Cascade School of Music and the Oregon branch of the American String Teachers Association.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fifteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

General Admission — $48, Child/Student Tickets $10

Tower Theatre — 835 NW Wall St., Bend, OR 97703

First United Presbyterian Church of Bend — 230 NE Nonth St., Bend, OR 97701

Contact: 541-306-3988 / info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com / 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)

HighDesertChamberMusic.com