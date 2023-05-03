Spring Art Show at the High Desert Music Hall

(Photos courtesy of Dry Canyon Arts Association)

Winter is over! To celebrate the coming warm weather, with irises, daffodils and tulips popping their heads above the ground, tiny blossoms and leaves appearing on gracefully swaying branches, Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) is presenting a two-day, art-filled event with 24 local artists. You will find works in mixed media, pen and ink, photography, fiber, oils, acrylic, charcoal, jewelry, fused glass, pastels and watercolors. Artists include Laurel Werhane, Gilda Hunt, Richard J Thompson, Christine and Gary Huges, Nicole Beck, Hannah Leigh and Debra Higgs, and many other talented Central Oregonians.

DCAA has joined forces with the High Desert Music Hall to present the Spring Art Show on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 10:30am to 5pm. The event is free to the public. There will be a reception to Meet the Artists Saturday evening.

High Desert Music Hall is located at 818 SW Forest Avenue in Redmond. A former church, the Music Hall was converted by owners Ilko Major and Cimmaron Brodie as a place to combine music and art.

For more information about either DCAA or the Spring Art Show event, contact Mel Archer at chair@drycanyonarts.org.

drycanyonarts.org