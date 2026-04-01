Central Oregon Chamber Orchestra Premieres Celestial Threads by Chris Thomas

(Photo by Pixabay)

The Central Oregon Chamber Orchestra proudly presents the world premiere of Celestial Threads, a new song cycle by composer Chris Thomas, featuring mezzo-soprano Charlene Chi.

Inspired by the ancient sijo poetry of Korea, Celestial Threads weaves together themes of longing, transformation, and transcendence. Written for mezzo-soprano and chamber orchestra, the work explores the invisible threads that bind human experience, as a dialogue between heaven and earth. Blending evocative storytelling with a richly cinematic musical language, the piece invites audiences into a world of interconnected musical, philosophical, and poetic traditions.

Event Details:

Saturday, April 11, 2026 // 7:30pm

Sunday, April 12, 2026 // 2pm (Livestream available)

Location: Mountain View High School, Bend

This premiere marks a continued collaboration between the orchestra and contemporary voices in composition, offering Central Oregon audiences a rare opportunity to experience a new large-scale vocal work rooted in cross-cultural storytelling.

For more information, please visit the Central Oregon Chamber Orchestra’s website or contact the organization directly.

christhomasmusic.com • cosymphony.com/calendar/chamber-concert-saturday