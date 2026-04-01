New Community Arts Festival Coming to Bend Central District

Organizers of the Bend Block Party have announced a date change for the inaugural event. Originally scheduled for July, the festival will now take place Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 11am to 9pm in the Bend Central District due to street construction planned for the previous date.

The Bend Block Party is a new, one-day arts festival designed to transform the district into an open-street celebration of creativity and community. Attendees can expect a full day of interactive art, live performances, and family-friendly experiences.

The event will feature performances from the High Desert Fire Artists, bringing aerial arts, fire dancing, and theatrical elements to the streets, along with roaming entertainers, stilt walkers, and pop-up acts throughout the day.

Additional festival highlights include:

Local artist booths and makers

Hands-on art activities for all ages

A dedicated kids zone with interactive experiences

Games and community activations

Evening programming including theater and comedy

Applications remain open for artists, vendors, and food trucks interested in participating.

For updates, artist applications, and more information, visit bendblockparty.com and follow along on social media.

About Bend Block Party:

The Bend Block Party is a new, one-day arts festival celebrating creativity and community in the Bend Central District. Produced by Lay It Out Events, the event brings together local artists, performers, and businesses for a full day of art, entertainment, and connection.

bendblockparty.com