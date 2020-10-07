Central Oregon Community College Updates

(Photo | Courtesy of Central Oregon Community College)

Activism from Another Time: Nancy R. Chandler Visiting Scholar Program Event Examines Early Reform in America

Set against a backdrop of social unrest and protest around the nation, the Central Oregon Community College (COCC) Foundation’s Nancy R. Chandler Visiting Scholar Program is hosting a timely virtual presentation on early activism and societal reform, The Great Tide of Humanity: Race & Gender Reform in 19th Century Concord, Massachusetts, at 4:30pm on Thursday, October 15. Registration is $5; visit cocc.edu/foundation/vsp.

Steeped in the transcendentalist movement of Henry David Thoreau and his contemporaries, the event will feature a panel of five Massachusetts historians and activists. In the long shadow of the American Revolution, and armed with the ideas of social reform, groups like the transcendentalists, the Concord female anti-slavery society, and early civil rights activists such as Ellen Garrison addressed the reform issues of the day, including slavery, the aftermath of slavery and women’s rights. The movement represented a revolution of thought — fought with a pen — and continues to capture the hearts and minds of social reformers today.

For more information on this event, contact Charlotte Gilbride, coordinator for the Nancy R. Chandler Visiting Scholar Program, at 541-383-7257 or cgilbride@cocc.edu. This event is sponsored by Marjorie Meret, M.Ed., The Write Connection at The Thoreau Farm, the Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund and Associated Students of COCC.

Runners Take on Beethoven in Virtual Race

Ready, set, face the music! With Beethoven’s famed 5th symphony serving as an auditory stopwatch, runners of the Central Oregon Symphony Association’s annual Beat Beethoven’s 5th fundraiser will make up their own 5K-course this year as the event shifts to a virtual format beginning on Sunday, October 11. Racers will have until Sunday, October 18, to run and record their 5K or one-mile time against Beethoven’s 33-minute composition. Register for the nonprofit’s event at beatbeethoven5k.com; cost is $25 and entrants will be entered into a raffle drawing. The Central Oregon Symphony is part of Central Oregon Community College.

Nursing Program Info Sessions

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) nursing program is holding three informational overviews this month via Zoom video conferencing on October 7 (5-6pm), October 12 (9-10am) and October 19 (9-10am). Nursing orientations are information sessions designed for students interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing. To receive the Zoom link, please email selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu with your full name, phone number and the session you want to attend.

Sessions cover minimum requirements to apply to the program, how applicants are selected, deadlines and more. The formal presentation usually runs 45 minutes with plenty of time for questions during and after. Prospective nursing students are strongly encouraged. Contact: Kara Rutherford at krutherford2@cocc.edu.

Allied Health Overviews

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is hosting an information session on its Allied Health programs via Zoom video conferencing from 5:30-6:30pm on Tuesday, October 20. The session will include the dental assistant, massage therapy, medical assistant, pharmacy technician and veterinary technician programs.

The session will include a description of each occupation, the typical clinical and administrative duties, as well as the certification or licensing required. There will also be a review of the structure, length and cost of each of the programs. It is not necessary to be enrolled at COCC to attend this session. Please email alliedhealthinfo@cocc.edu and include your full name and phone number to receive the Zoom meeting ID. For more information, call 541-383-7420.

