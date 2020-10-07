October News at Painted Sky

We Now Have Office Hours

We’re excited to announce our office is now open 9am-12pm every Monday through Thursday. Our office administrator, Mariah Harper, will be there to help you:

Register for a class

Become a member

Schedule a time for you to teach a class

Receive your payment for a class

Give you a tour

Let you know about volunteer opportunities

Connect you with other artists

Call the office at 541-575-1335 or stop by our facility at 118 Washington Street in Canyon City 9am-12pm Monday through Thursday.

There’s Still Time to Register for October Classes

We still have room for students in:

Beginning and Intermediate Oil Painting

Life Drawing or Painting Sessions (Uninstructed)

Knit and Purl

Friday Art Club

Young Writers Club

Coming soon…sculpting, leatherworking, pottery and additional music lessons

See the full October class schedule below.

Register here: paintedskycenter.com.

Have You Noticed?

There’s been a lot of activity at the old Mable’s Café/Eve’s Sweets building in Canyon City. We’ve been working on getting our second building ready for you! The new building will house our Leather and Visual Arts departments as well as our new Ceramic Arts department.

If you have donations or would like to be involved in the:

Leather Department

Visual Arts Department

Ceramic Arts Department

Call the office at 541-575-1335 or stop by in person at 118 Washington Street in Canyon City 9am-12pm Monday through Thursday.

Music Lessons Starting Again

Beginner Private Piano Instruction with Jamie Lupien: One-on-one piano lessons for the beginner or first-year music student, ages 5 years and up. Will include but not be limited to the following: Elementary Theory, Introduction to Performance, Elementary Technique and Piano Basics.

Vocal Instruction with Jamie Lupien: This class is for beginners or advanced students ages 5 and up. It will include one-on-one instruction covering elementary and advanced vocal techniques.

Interested in signing up? Call the office at 541-575-1335 or stop by in person at 118 Washington Street in Canyon City 9am-12pm Monday through Thursday.

September Student of the Month

Cosette Klusmier has been a positive force in the classroom this September. She is always ready to take on the next creative concept and builds the other students up to do the same. Congratulations to Cosette for being named our September Student of the Month!

Upcoming Events

To view an interactive calendar of events, please click here:

paintedskycenterforthearts.wildapricot.org

Looking for the Arts After School dates and timing? View the Youth Programs Calendar here:

Paintedskycenterforthearts.wildapricot.org

Basics of Creative Writing

Ongoing Mondays from 5-7:30pm. Students are learning the basics of creative writing with Laurie Montgomery.

Learn more here: paintedskycenter.com/event-3959441

Oil Painting Basics with Kim Randleas

Tuesdays, starting October 6, from 6-7:30pm. An introduction to painting realism in oil. You will learn about setting up your studio for proper lighting, materials to purchase, preparing a canvas, drawing the subject, mixing realistic colors and painting a painting. $120 for six sessions, includes all supplies.

Register Here: paintedskycenter.com/event-3960913

Youth Performing Arts Theater — Fall 2020 Term

Practices are ongoing Tuesdays, from 6-7:30pm for December production of A Fairytale Christmas Carol by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus.

Register Here: paintedskycenter.com/event-3979122

Knit and Purl: Beginning Knitting Class

Wednesdays, starting October 7 from 6-8pm. Learn knit and purl stitches, how to cast on, bind off, sew in ends and read basic knit and purl patterns. Price of $65 includes three sessions plus all supplies. Ages 13 and up.

Register Here: paintedskycenter.com/event-3965204

Start Where You Are — Intermediate Oil Painting

Fridays, starting October 9, from 2-4pm. Please bring your own materials and your painting you are working on or would like to work on. You will be given tips, hints, tricks and instruction to take your work to the next level. $90 for six sessions. Ages 13 and up.

Register Here: paintedskycenter.com/event-3960929

Life Drawing or Painting (Uninstructed)

Starting Wednesdays, October 14, from 6-7pm. We are now offering drop-in life drawing or painting sessions! This is an ongoing session and is FREE for members (or $10 per session for non-members). All levels are welcome and encouraged. We have drawing horses, drawing boards, stand-up easels, tables and chairs available. Bring your own drawing or painting supplies. We’ll start with gestures and work towards a pose of 30 to 45 minutes. Art model will change regularly.

Register Here: paintedskycenter.com/event-4005480

Friday Art Club – Fall Term

Fridays, starting October 16, from 1-5:15pm. Friday Art Club is back! This fall, your kids will enjoy a multitude of creative ventures, including crafting, painting, sculpting and more!

Register here: paintedskycenter.com/event-3996568

Young Writers Club

Mondays, starting October 19, from 6:30-7:30pm. This club is a place for young budding writers to get together and discuss ideas. They will also be able to participate in NaNoWriMo during the month of November.

Register Here: paintedskycenter.com/event-3969537

Community events in the area

Friday-Saturday, October 16-17. Events sponsored by the Farmer’s Market of John Day. Support local craftsmen and artisans, and enjoy free burgers and activities for children.

Register here: paintedskycenter.com/events.

Paintedskycenter.com • paintedskycenter@gmail.com • 541-575-1335