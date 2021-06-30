Central Oregon Daily to Air Deschutes Historical Museum Documentary Let There Be Light: A History of Bend’s Water Pageant July 3-4 

This 4th of July weekend, Central Oregon Daily will screen the Deschutes County Historical Society’s 2020 release Let There Be Light: The History of Bend’s Water Pageant, a short film by Future Filmworks.

Using the archives of the Deschutes Historical Museum and interviews with former pageant royalty and organizers, the film details the unique night-time parade of floats on Mirror Pond that married theater and historical pageantry between 1933 and 1965 and was the main attraction in Bend over the 4th of July holiday. The film was funded through a generous gift from Cascade Heritage Foundation.

The program airs as follows:

Saturday, July 3: KBNZ at 10am and KOHD at 5pm

Sunday, July 4: KBNZ at 10am and KBNZ at 5pm

The screenings replace the Deschutes Historical Museum’s annual 4th of July free day, cancelled for the second year in a row under COVID precautions.

A sold-out premiere at The Tower Theatre originally scheduled for last November, takes place Thursday, July 1.

For more information, call the museum at 541-389-1813 or email at info@deschuteshistory.org.

