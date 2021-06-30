First Friday Art Walk Returns in the Old Mill District

(Photo | Courtesy of Old Mill District)

Kick off First Friday festivities in Bend this Friday, July 2, with the First Friday Art Walk in the Old Mill District.

Tumalo Art Co., Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery, Amejko Artistry and City Home will all be hosting First Friday events from 3-6pm. Chat with the artists and enjoy wine and small plates at all four locations. The perfect aperitif before downtown Bend’s activities that start at 5pm, First Friday in the Old Mill District proudly features wine from Va Piano and Evoke Winery.

This week Tumalo Art Co. celebrates the opening of its July show, In a Perfect World… from watercolor artist Helen Brown; twin sisters Lisa and Lori Lubbesmeyer answer questions from the public; Anna Amejko Peterson welcomes guests into her new studio; and City Home showcases the work of several local artists.

Enjoy not only art from around Central Oregon, but different white, red and bubbly wine samples from Va Piano and Evoke at each location.

oldmilldistrict.com/bend-oregon-events