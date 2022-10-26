Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization & Boneyard Pub Host Central Oregon Pro-Am People’s Choice Event

On Saturday, November 5, ten limited-edition beers go head to head for bragging rights — and for charity — at the finale of the Central Oregon Pro-Am brewing competition. Come to the Boneyard Pub at 1955 NE Division St. in Bend between 12pm and 5pm to taste them and choose your winner!

Talented local homebrewers and your favorite Central Oregon craft breweries have collaborated to brew these unique recipes specially for the Central Oregon Pro-Am. Participating breweries are Bevel Craft Brewing, Boneyard Beer, Crux Fermentation Project, Deschutes Brewery, Initiative Brewing, Mecca Grade Estate Malt & Tasting Room, Monkless Belgian Ales, Porter Brewing Company, Spider City Brewing and Wild Ride Brewing.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization (COHO) and a Central Oregon charity nominated by the winning homebrewer. A complete list of the beers, brewers and nominated charities can be found on the COHO website at cohomebrewers.org .

The ten beers will be served in two flights of five beers each. They may be purchased by the flight or by the pint. Raffle tickets will also be on sale for a chance to win cool prizes, including Central Oregon beer swag.

This promises to be a fun event for any beer enthusiast, offering an opportunity to try some delicious, unique brews brought to you by the Central Oregon brewing community.

About COHO:

Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization was founded in 2005 in Bend as a means for homebrew enthusiasts to educate themselves and others about brewing beer, wine and other fermented beverages. The goal of the club is to associate ourselves with likeminded individuals that have a thirst for knowledge and an appetite for an enjoyable time. The club is open to the public, and anyone with an interest is encouraged to participate.