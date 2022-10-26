Annual Chili Feed & Raffle Returns to the Deschutes Historical Museum

After a two year hiatus, the Deschutes Historical Museum invites the public to our Annual Chili Feed and Raffle event November 11-12 from 11am to 3pm at the Deschutes Historical Museum.

Our annual chili feed features “Millie’s Chili,” cooked with locally raised Barley Beef from Rastovich Farms, Deschutes County’s only official working Century Farm. Started over 35 years ago by Millie Rastovich Chopp, this fundraiser supports programming year round at the Deschutes Historical Museum.

In addition to lunch, tickets for this year’s raffle are also available with a chance to win gift baskets, selected from local and historic businesses, including The Old Mill District, Newport Market, Wild Birds Unlimited, The Tower Theater, and more. Chili is $10 per person and is available to-go.

Admission to the museum is free during the event.

deschuteshistory.org • 541-389-1813