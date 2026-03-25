Central Oregon Mastersingers Celebrate 20th Anniversary with “We Are the Music Makers” at the Tower Theatre

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Mastersingers)

The Central Oregon Mastersingers culminate two decades of choral excellence with their 20th anniversary season finale, We Are the Music Makers, on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 7pm.

Led by Artistic Director and Conductor Christian Clark, this milestone performance at the historic Tower Theatre honors the ensemble’s rich history of community and artistic collaboration. The program features the luminous work Illuminare by acclaimed composer Elaine Hagenberg. Performed with a full orchestra, this deeply moving centerpiece explores themes of light, hope, and renewal through rich choral textures.

The evening serves as a heartfelt reunion, featuring favorite selections from the past twenty years that have defined the Mastersingers’ identity. In a special tribute to the ensemble’s roots, founding director Clyde Thompson will join the stage alongside former members to celebrate the community that has sustained the group since its inception.

Central Oregon Mastersingers & Orchestra

Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 7pm

What: We Are the Music Makers – 20th Anniversary Concert

Where: Tower Theatre – Bend

When: Saturday, April 25, 2026 | 7pm

Cost: $23–$43

Tickets available at Tower Theatre

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