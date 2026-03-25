Limited Tickets Remain for Trio Bohémo Central Oregon Debut

(Trio Bohemo | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music’s (HDCM) 2025-26 season, presented by Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, will continue this week with the Central Oregon debut of Trio Bohémo. This electrifying Czech piano trio has taken the international stage by storm since their debut in 2019 and limited tickets remain for this highly anticipated performance.

This concert is brought to you by the Cascade School of Music and will take place on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at 5:30pm, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. In partnership with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, HDCM will also host a community food and donation drive, with attendees encouraged to bring nonperishable food items and essential supplies to benefit local families in need.

The first half of the program features a work by Czech composer Anton Reicha alongside the ensemble’s own commissioned piece by Greek composer Marios Christou. The second half highlights one of Felix Mendelssohn’s most beloved chamber works, his first piano trio. Ticket holders are invited to join the musicians for a concert preview beginning at 4:45pm.

Tickets are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. HDCM 2025-2026 title sponsors include Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Pahlisch Homes, Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Cascade School of Music, Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

Come hear the music!

General Admission – $49, Child/Student Tickets $10

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon – 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend

highdesertchambermusic.com 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)