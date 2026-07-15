Central Oregon Police Departments Host National Night Out Community Events

(Photo courtesy of Bend Police Department)

Bend PD National Night Out // Mountain View High School

The Bend Police Department once again welcomes the Bend community to join in a night of family-friendly fun at National Night Out, from 4-8pm on Tuesday, August 4 at Mountain View High School.

The event is part of a nationwide program designed to foster strong relationships between community members and law enforcement.

This is a completely free event with food and entertainment for everyone. The event features music, lawn games, face painting and bounce houses, as well as demonstrations from our K9 unit and unmanned aerial systems (drones) throughout the evening. A variety of vehicles will be on display for kids and adults alike to check out, including a Bend Police patrol car, an armored vehicle and a fire engine. Police officers will serve hot dogs and other food and drinks, and community groups will be on hand to share resources as well.

In an effort to offer an event that is accessible to all community members, the first hour of this year’s National Night Out (from 4-5pm) will be sensory friendly, with lower music volume, no sirens, and no bright or flashing lights. Sensory kits will be available to borrow during the event courtesy of Central Oregon Disability Services Network.

A big thank you to our wonderful sponsors: BASX, Hayden Homes, IBEW 280, Mid Oregon Credit Union, St. Charles Health System, Vero Fiber and Vyanet. Their generosity makes this event possible.

Thanks as well to the following for their in-kind donations: Advanced Systems Portable Restrooms, Bend Fire & Rescue, Bend-La Pine Schools, Bigfoot Beverages, Burgerville, Combined Communications, Eberhard’s Dairy, Franz Bakery, Kona Ice, Mt. Bachelor National Ski Patrol, Oregon National Guard, and Walmart.

Keep up to date on the event here: facebook.com/share/1CyB7RndPV.

Redmond PD National Night Out // Centennial Park

On Tuesday, August 4, from 6-8pm the City of Redmond Police Department (RPD) will host a National Night Out community event at Centennial Park. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. The event is free to attend, including all family-friendly activities, live performance by Precious Byrd, sno-cones, and a barbecue.

“This nationwide event encourages neighbors and law enforcement to come together, build trust, and strengthen the relationships that play a vital role in reducing crime before it starts,” remarks Mayor Ed Fitch. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the power of community connection and our shared commitment to a safer, more resilient Redmond.”

Enjoy K-9 demos, Dunk-a-Cop tank, face painting, music, bouncy houses, emergency service vehicles on display and much more. RPD community partners will host information and activity booths and there will even be a donut eating contest.

Centennial Park’s splash pad will remain open till to 8pm, so kiddos may enjoy running through the water fountains during Redmond’s National Night Out event.

For additional event information please visit redmondoregon.gov/nationalnightout. To learn how you can get involved or support National Night Out, contact Captain Jesse Petersen at 541-504-3473 or jesse.petersen@redmondoregon.gov.