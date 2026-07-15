Sunset Piano Flow Returns to Tumalo Lavender for an Evening of Music, Nature & Golden Hour Magic

(Photo courtesy of Paula Dreyer)

Pianist and composer Paula Dreyer invites the community to experience an unforgettable evening of live music among the lavender fields at Tumalo Lavender on Saturday, August 1, from 7-8:30pm.

Sunset Piano Flow at Tumalo Lavender blends mesmerizing original compositions, classical favorites, and intricate piano covers with the breathtaking beauty of a Central Oregon sunset. Guests can relax in the lavender fields, enjoy the immersive concert experience through wireless headphones, and explore the farm while listening to the music.

The evening will also feature live artist Sarah Swoffer, who will create artwork inspired by the music and landscape. Guests are encouraged to arrive as early as 5:30pm to enjoy the farm, food, drinks, and sunset atmosphere before the concert begins.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children ten and under and include an assorted dessert board (with gluten-free options available).

Additional offerings include:

Southern Accent food truck menu items

Craft drinks, wine, and farm-fresh lavender lemonade

U-cut fresh lavender bouquets

Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a peaceful summer evening surrounded by the scent, color, and sound of Tumalo Lavender.

Event Details:

Sunset Piano Flow at Tumalo Lavender

Saturday, August 1 | 7-8:30pm

Tumalo Lavender — Bend

Tickets: $50 adults | $25 kids ten and under

For tickets and more information: pauladreyer.com