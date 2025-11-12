(Photo courtesy of COYO)

Central Oregon Youth Orchestra Winter 2025 Concert

Wednesday, December 3 at 7pm

Central Oregon is a rich community of outdoor activity, and music is a great way to come indoors and explore a special opportunity of music making with good friends and new friends!

Each season COYO students will rehearse and present a wide variety of exciting repertoire featuring student soloists and nationally recognized performers. COYO members will be supported and mentored in their growth as musical ambassadors for our local communities in Central Oregon and beyond.

