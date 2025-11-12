Holiday Pottery Show & Sale

(Pottery by Clay Artists Collective artists)

The Clay Artists Collective, a group of highly talented local ceramic artists, is holding its annual Holiday Pottery Show and Sale on Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15, at the Foundry Church Hall in downtown Bend.

The Clay Artists Collective, formerly known as the Raku Artists of Central Oregon, is made up of members who bring years of experience, creativity and innovation to the Central Oregon art scene. Discover, explore and shop decorative and functional ceramicware at this two-day event with extended evening hours for customer convenience.

Pottery Show & Sale

November 14th and 15th // 11am-8pm

Foundry Church Hall // 60 NW Oregon Ave., Bend across from the downtown US Post Office

instagram.com/PotteryShow&Sale