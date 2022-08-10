Central Oregon Youth Orchestra 2022-23 Season Announcement

(Photo | Courtesy of Central Oregon Youth Orchestra)

COYO’s Tenth Season!

We hope your summer is full of fun adventures! Here at Central Oregon Youth Orchestra (COYO) we have finalized our dates and concert schedule for next season, and we are extremely excited about what we will be offering our local music students this coming year.

For our upcoming year, we will be continuing to partner with the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon and the Tower Theatre, and we will be expanding our collaborations with the Central Oregon Symphony. We will also be playing a work written for our COYO musicians, as well as performing a concert with the Salem Youth Symphony.

See the info below for details about our next season. We would love to have your student join us for what will be an exciting and eventful musical experience for all!

COYO’s Collaborative Partnerships

We have been working with the Central Oregon Symphony (COS) to expand our partnership with this organization. New to this upcoming season, our students will be performing side by side with professionals from COS! This is an amazing opportunity for our students to learn by experiencing what it is like to be a part of a professional orchestra, and get a taste of what is possible for them in the future.

The Central Oregon Symphony is still working out its schedule for next year, so news about when and where we will perform with them will be made available as soon as they finalize their 2022-23 season.

COYO will also continue to partner with the Central Oregon Symphony, employing their principal musicians to coach our students. This provides a unique individual and ensemble educational experience not found in any other program in the area.

Our COS professionals will lead sectionals, play side by side with your students in rehearsals and direct our chamber ensembles.

This partnership will give COYO musicians the opportunity to be mentored by COS musicians, giving our students first-hand experience and advice from musicians who have a great deal of experience working in a professional environment.

COYO will also have an exceptional collaborative performance opportunity with the Salem Youth Symphony, with our students performing alongside these amazing young musicians from the other side of the mountains. Our students will have the unique privilege to learn from these talented students, as well as participate in exceptional concerts in a variety of local venues. Details about this are still being worked out with the Salem Youth Symphony, so look for more details in future emails and on our website.

Join us 2022-23 Season!

Rehearsals start in late September 2022!

Sign up Online!

Sign-up is available online. We have two levels of ensembles to choose from, so there’s a place for everyone! You must sign up in order to be a member of these ensembles. The registration deadline is Friday, September 9, 2022.

For all students, the registration form can be found online here.

New Students will need to register as well as sign up for an audition time

Returning Students do not need to audition, however, auditions will be required to change ensembles.

Our groups:

Youth Orchestra, directed/conducted by Aria Hartley, is our youth orchestra for musicians of all levels

directed/conducted by Aria Hartley, is our youth orchestra for musicians of all levels Camerata Symphony, directed/conducted by Jonathan Moore, for advanced musicians

How our groups are divided:

The Youth Orchestra is an inclusive ensemble any COYO musician can participate in. In this ensemble. This ensemble is primarily strings and focuses on developing the skills needed to progress and advance into our upper-level ensemble.

The Camerata is exclusively for our more advanced musicians where they can showcase their abilities in performing more difficult musical repertoire. We will also have opportunities for chamber groups, including string quartets and wind/brass ensembles.

Our directors:

Aria Hartley is our Youth Orchestra conductor and is the owner and director of Generation IV Strings. She is also a professional violinist for the Central Oregon Symphony, Bend Chamber Orchestra, Bend Opera Orchestra and the Central Oregon Mastersingers. She holds a master’s degree in Suzuki pedagogy and has over 22 years of experience working with young musicians.

Jonathan Moore is our Camerata Symphony conductor and has worked as a conductor with the Southern Methodist University, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Meadows Symphony Orchestra. He holds a master’s degree in French, performs locally with the Central Oregon Symphony and is currently the Music Director at Redmond Proficiency Academy.

Auditions & Rehearsal Schedule

Auditions and Registration:

Friday, September 9, 2022 — Student Registration Deadline.

The registration form can be found by clicking here. As stated above, new students are required to audition for ensemble placement, and current students do not need to audition unless requesting to move into another ensemble.

Auditions will take place on Monday evening, September 12, 2022, for new students and those returning students who would like to move into a new ensemble.

Alternate audition day(s) will be scheduled on a by-needed basis.

Audition times and location will be scheduled and you will be notified via email a few days before the audition day.

Audition materials are available by clicking here.

Schedule Fall Term:

Friday, September 9, 2022 — Student Registration Deadline

Monday evening, September 12, 2022 — New Student Auditions and Placement Change Auditions

Rehearsal Days:*

Rehearsals are every Monday from 5:30-7pm at Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

Youth Orchestra rehearses 5:30-6:45pm

Camerata Orchestra rehearses 5:30-7pm

September 26

October 3, 10, 17, 24

November 7, 14, 28

December 5

Dress Rehearsal at 5:30pm on December 12 at the UU Fellowship

Concert Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6pm — Concert Tower Theatre

Schedule Winter Term:

Monday, February 6, 2023 — Student Registration Deadline

Monday evening February 13, 2022 — New Student Auditions and Placement Change Auditions

Rehearsal Days:*

Rehearsals are every Monday from 5:30-7pm at Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

Youth Orchestra rehearses 5:30-6:45pm

Camerata Orchestra rehearses 5:30-7pm

February 27

March 6, 13, 20

April 3, 10, 27, 24

May 1, 8, 15

Dress Rehearsal at 5:30pm May 17 (Wednesday) at the Tower Theatre

Concert Thursday, May 13, 2023 at 6pm — Concert Tower Theatre

*We ask you to please check your email and our website often as we move forward for any changes in audition information, rehearsals and concerts.

A Personal Note from the Executive Director

Dear COYO Community,

This coming season we will continue to build upon what we have accomplished over the last year, offering expanded performing and collaborative opportunities for our students, as well as expanded ensemble options for those students who wish to perform chamber music throughout Central Oregon. We will also continue to offer excellent mentoring of our students through our Central Oregon Symphony coaches and partners. I am very excited about our upcoming season and extremely happy to be able to bring these unparalleled experiences to the community of Central Oregon.

Please join us for our 2022-23 season, one that promises to showcase the talent, skill and dedication of our local kids. And for those of you who have participated in COYO’s past, I thank you for your support of this program. We appreciate all of your students very much and we look forward to offering an enriching and beautiful musical experience in 2022-23!

Warmest regards,

~Travis

