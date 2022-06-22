Chamber Music Northwest Presents Inspirations & Influences 2022 Summer Festival

Citywide, Five-Weeks

~100 Artists | 5 Premieres | 60+ Concerts & Events

With delight and anticipation, Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) brings the region their 2022 Summer Festival. Beginning June 25 with a gala event at Portland Art Museum, the 52nd annual festival will feature five weeks of programming across the Portland metro area with 28 mainstage concerts, and dozens of free community concerts and performances through July 31. Themed Inspirations & Influences, this dynamic festival boasts music from around the globe with an array of world-renowned musicians to match.

From Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim: “Our world is full of beautifully diverse cultures that are interconnected in remarkable ways. The exchange of ideas between people from different parts of the world has created a vibrant musical fabric that today’s composers continue to use in their fresh creations. Throughout our 2022 Summer Festival, Inspirations & Influences, we will explore and celebrate ways in which composers are impacted by their peers while retaining their own distinct voices. Composers and their pieces will often “talk” to each other on these programs: Claude Debussy’s harmonic liberation leading to George Crumb’s wildly colorful orchestration of Black American spirituals; Maurice Ravel, Reena Esmail and Henry Cowell incorporating styles and tonalities of traditional music from Asia; and Melinda Wagner’s modern-day reimagining of one of the great works of the 17th century, Henry Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas.”

Chamber Music Northwest’s 2022 Summer Festival features nearly 100 of the finest chamber musicians in the world — from string and saxophone quartets to renowned soloists — performing a wide variety of compositions —from classics to new works — by some of today’s great living composers, and with musical influences from across the globe. With the launch of CMNW’s Young Artist Institute (YAI) — a new intensive education program for 16 talented string players from around the world, ages 14-18. The young musicians will also be featured in free community concerts, pre-concert “prelude” performances and on the brand new mobile concert stage, during the festival. Citywide performance venues this year are Beaverton’s new Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, Reed College’s Kaul Auditorium, Portland State University’s Lincoln Hall and Lincoln Recital Hall, Alberta Rose Theatre and The Armory, as well as free community concerts in Gresham, Milwaukie and Vancouver, Washington.

The 2022 festival boasts five CMNW-commissioned, or co-commissioned world and west coast premiere works, by Alistair Coleman (Broadacre City), Melinda Wagner (Dido Reimagined), Chris Rogerson (Meditation for Violin and Saxophone Quartet), David Schiff (Vineyard Rhythms) and Fang Man (Partridge Sky). Providing opportunities for composers to create new music is a long-standing hallmark of CMNW, with more than 135 new works commissioned and premiered since 1971.

Sandbox Percussion’s two concerts are particularly exciting festival highlights for audiences in Portland. On July 14 and 15 Sandbox will perform with acclaimed baritone Kenneth Overton in the recently late George Crumb’s A Journey Beyond Time — American Songbook II which melds the human voice with more than 100 instruments. The next week, on July 19 at the Alberta Rose Theatre as part of New@Night, award-winning Portland-based composer Andy Akiho and Sandbox Percussion join forces for Seven Pillars. A mesmerizing fusion of sound, light and movement, Seven Pillars was nominated for two 2022 Grammy Awards and the Pulitzer Prize in Music. Another very special opportunity for festivalgoers will be the one-night-only presentation of Pulitzer Prize-winner Melinda Wagner’s world premiere Dido Reimagined with renowned soprano Dawn Upshaw and the Brentano Quartet. This immersive exploration of the Renaissance soundscape of Henry Purcell’s beloved opera Dido & Aeneas also offers a new take on Dido’s tragic tale.

CMNW brings back its exciting contemporary music series that has transformed into New@Night with an early evening social time followed by music from some of today’s most innovative and creative composers at The Armory and Alberta Rose Theatre. The organization’s much-lauded Protégé Project is back with a new crop of talented artists: Alistair Coleman (composer), Zlatomir Fung (cello), Anna Lee (violin) and the Viano String Quartet. New this year, CMNW will offer three intimate Protégé Artist Spotlight lunchtime recitals at Lincoln Recital Hall showcasing two young rising-star musicians, Anna Lee and Zlatomir Fung, whose careers are beginning right now, and a now-famous Protégé Project alum, violinist Benjamin Beilman.

Week-by-Week Highlights

Week 1 – Honoring the Past and Looking Forward

The 2022 festival kicks off recognizing CMNW’s first five decades, and honoring David Shifrin’s incredible 40 years of leadership as Artistic Director. David, and many more long-time CMNW-favorite musicians, will join together to celebrate the past, present and future in an opening week of musical inspiration!

Week 2 – Recognizing Culture and Continuum

Week two introduces the future of CMNW with the amazing talents of 2022 Protégé Artists Zlatomir Fung and the Viano Quartet. These already internationally-acclaimed young artists headline a musical journey through time and place exploring how musical heritage evolves into new and glorious sounds.

Week 3 – Painting Vibrant Pictures with Music

Creating a mosaic of sound with a myriad of instruments, week three plumbs George Crumb’s epic songbook of Black American spirituals with baritone Kenneth Overton and Sandbox Percussion, explore the landscape of Eastern-inspired chamber music and discover new works by young American composers.

Week 4 – Prepare to be Wowed

From Andy Akiho’s scintillating Seven Pillars to the premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winner Melinda Wagner’s inventive Dido Reimagined, world-renowned soprano Dawn Upshaw, the Brentano Quartet and the dynamic Sinta Quartet will make week four the highlight of your summer.

Week 5 – Out with a Shimmer

The festival finale week is filled with presence, musical poetry and love — from David Schiff’s vineyard-inspired world premiere, to chanteuse Fleur Barron’s evocative voice and concluding with a romantic and effervescent masterpiece celebrating the transformative power of love.

Free Community & Education Events

Chamber Music Northwest is committed to making great music and music education accessible in our community. CMNW will present Six Free Community Conncerts, numerous pop-up concerts throughout Portland and pre-concert “prelude” performances featuring YAI students and Portland young musicians every Thursday at The Reser, and Saturday at Reed College.

Free Community Events

June 24 @ 7pm Young Artist Institute Solo Showcase | Mago Hunt Recital Hall, University of Portland

June 27 @ 6:30pm Young Artist Institute Prelude Concert | Kaul Auditorium, Reed College

June 28* POP-UP Performances with Young Artist Institute musicians | Citywide

June 30 @ 6:30pm Young Artist Institute Prelude Concert | Patricia Reser Center for the Arts

July 1 @ 7pm Young Artist Institute Showcase | Lincoln Recital Hall, Rm. 75, Portland State University

July 2 @ 6:30pm Young Artist Institute Prelude Concert | Kaul Auditorium, Reed College

July 5* POP-UP Day with Young Artist Institute musicians | Citywide

July 7 @ 6:30pm Young Artist Institute Prelude Concert | Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (YAI)

July 8 @ 7pm Young Artist Institute Ensemble Showcase | Pilot House, University of Portland

July 9 @ 6:30pm Young Artist Institute Prelude Concert | Kaul Auditorium, Reed College (YAI)

July 12 @ 7pm Community Concert featuring the Viano String Quartet | North Clackamas Park, Milwaukie

July 14 @ 6:30pm Youth Percussion Camp Prelude Concert | Patricia Reser Center for the Arts

July 16 @ 6:30pm University of Oregon Saxophone Quartet Prelude Concert | Kaul Auditorium, Reed College

July 19* POP-UP Performances with Vijay Gupta & Soovin Kim | Citywide

July 20* POP-UP Performances with Vijay Gupta & Soovin Kim | Citywide

July 21 @ 6:30pm Prelude Concert | Patricia Reser Center for the Arts

July 22 @ 7pm Community Concert featuring Sinta Saxophone Quartet | Gresham Arts Plaza, Gresham

July 23 @ 6:30pm Metropolitan Youth Symphony Prelude Concert | Kaul Auditorium, Reed College

July 28 @ 6:30pm Youth Prelude Concert | Patricia Reser Center for the Arts

July 29 @ 7pm Community Concert featuring the Vancouver Symphony Brass Quintet | Columbia Tech Center Park, Vancouver

in partnership with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

July 30 @ 6:30pm Prelude Concert | Kaul Auditorium, Reed College

* Visit cmnw.org and social media channels for POP-UP location announcements.

CMNW will hold free masterclasses PSU’s Lincoln Recital Hall. Masterclasses will be recorded and available on cmnw.org in a few weeks.

July 1 @ 10am: Zlatomir Fung, cello

July 8 @ 10am: Ettore Causa, viola

July 15 @ 10am: Benjamin Beilman, violin

Weekly Open Rehearsals will be held at Reed College every Wednesday morning at 11am.

Complimentary AT-HOME passes will be offered to local music education organizations that serve students from diverse backgrounds and underrepresented communities.

About Chamber Music Northwest:

Now in its 52nd season, Chamber Music Northwest shares the richness and diversity of chamber music with more than 50,000 people through 80 events annually, including our Summer Festival of outstanding concerts, illuminating outreach activities, educational programs and support of young musicians, and innovative collaborations across the Portland Metro region.

Chamber Music Northwest’s mission is to inspire our community through concerts and events celebrating the richness and diversity of chamber music, performed by artists of the highest caliber, presenting our community with exceptional opportunities for enjoyment, education and reflection. Chamber Music Northwest is led by Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim and Executive Director Peter Bilotta.

As one of the nation’s leading chamber music presenters, Chamber Music Northwest brings to our community the world’s greatest musicians and composers, from rising-star members of our Protégé Project and exceptional local musicians to world-renowned artists that include Grammy Award winners, Avery Fisher Prize honorees and MacArthur ‘Genius Award’ recipients. Together they collaborate to perform the expansive 500-year chamber music repertoire, ranging from beloved classics and hidden masterpieces to less conventional projects and contemporary works.

Chamber Music Northwest is an international leader in celebrating chamber music’s enduring relevance and diversity, with more than 100 commissions and premieres of new works as well as its Protégé Project, which cultivates the next generation of dynamic chamber music performers by supporting exceptional, early-career chamber musicians and composers in their professional development.

