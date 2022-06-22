New Artists Added to the 2022 SFF Lineup

(Graphic | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

We’ve added the final seven artists to the 2022 Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) Lineup. We now have over 30 incredible folk, jazz, bluegrass and blues acts from around the world slated to perform at the 25th annual Sisters Folk Festival! Today we’re announcing the final seven artists as the cherry-on-top our already delicious festival sundae. You’re in for a treat!

David Wilcox

More than three decades into his career, singer-songwriter David Wilcox continues to push himself, just as he always has. Wilcox, by so many measures, is a quintessential folk singer, telling stories full of heart, humor and hope; substance, searching and style.

Abby Hamilton

Kentucky singer-songwriter Abby Hamilton has garnered a reputation as a can’t-miss live performer, opening for acts like Wynonna Judd, Shakey Graves, Kelsey Waldon, Valley Queen, Arlo McKinley and Justin Wells, as well as performing at festivals including Railbird and Masters Musicians.

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas

The musical partnership between consummate performer Alasdair Fraser, “the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling,” and brilliant Californian cellist, Natalie Haas, spans the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy. Over the last 16 years of performing at festivals and concert halls across the world, they have truly set the standard for fiddle and cello in traditional music.

Strain + Worth

Drawing from a variety of roots in delta blues, vintage soul and melodic folk with a modern flare, Christopher Worth and David Jacobs-Strain are an inimitable acoustic duo, Strain + Worth. The two began playing together in 2018 after jamming around a songwriters fire and soon after were invited to play a variety of main stage sets at festivals across the west coast.

Dave Hause

Fresh off the success of his pre-pandemic, 2019 album Kick comes Dave Hause’s fifth solo album, Blood Harmony. At its core, the title is an ode to the musical partnership between Dave and his brother Tim, but there are multiple layers of meaning relating to Hause’s role as a musician, a brother, a husband, a son and a dad.

Justin Farren

Sacramento native Justin Farren writes multidimensional songs that are both enchanting and seemingly effortless. With his fourth album, Pretty Free, Farren has masterfully crafted and recorded 11 original songs in a shed in his own backyard — songs that are uniquely personal but endlessly inventive and highly relatable, filled with the kind of sudden twists and turns that you never see coming but will never forget.

Jenner Fix Band

Central Oregon artist Jenner Fox comes from a family of river guides. He followed the family river trade and recorded his debut album to make some extra money selling CDs on the boat ramp after rafting trips. Five albums later, after a decade of cutting his teeth on the river and road, Jenner tells the stories of people and places with unparalleled compassion and respect. His artful tone, poetry and fluency on his guitar do something only the brave ones do: let us in.

View full lineup at sistersfolkfestival.org/artist-types/2022-festival.

sistersfolkfestival.org