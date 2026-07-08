(Graphic courtesy of Cirque Ma’Ceo)

Cirque Ma’Ceo: The Year of the Horse is a 90-minute live equestrian spectacle created by ninth-generation equestrian acrobat Olissio Zoppe. The production is a breathtaking convergence of classical dressage, liberty work, trick riding, and bareback riding interwoven with aerialists and acrobats in a seamless expression of athleticism, trust, and artistry.

The experience unfolds beneath a custom-built 650-seat Big Top, handcrafted in Italy exclusively for Olissio, immersing audiences in an intimate world where horse and human move as one. An international cast of multi-disciplined performers shares the ring with an extraordinary equine ensemble, including majestic Andalusians, powerful Friesians, and rare Akhal-Teke horses, Nokota, and not to mention a miniature stallion with an outsized personality.

The only touring equestrian cirque production of its kind in North America, Cirque Ma’Ceo is an original creation of Cavallo Equestrian Art, headquartered in Myakka City, Florida. The Year of the Horse is both a celebration and a reverence honoring the power, grace, and timeless bond between horse and human.

Witness five spellbinding performances under the Big Top at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo. Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at $25 for children (ages 3-12) and $40 for adults. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable journey.

Visit tickets.cirquemaceo.com and secure your spot today!

cirquemaceo.com